Coronavirus updates, Jan. 22: Indoor dining will open on Feb. 1 with focus on increased ventilation

Indoor dining will open on Feb. 1

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released a new epidemic order Friday that continues to relax indoor activity restrictions, including dine-in services at restaurants and bars on Monday, Feb. 1.

The new order will allow for indoor dining at restaurants with certain requirements; concessions at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums; personal services requiring mask removal; and non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households.

Rite Aid expanding no-charge COVID-19 testing, now available to ages 4 and older

The free, drive-through self-swab nasal tests will be offered at an additional 60 locations, including in Ohio and Michigan, and the age requirement has been lowered

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a daily case count of 2,165. The total case count is 544,311.

MDHHS reported 148 deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll is 14,053.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

