Coronavirus updates, Jan. 19: State reports 41 new deaths, over 1,700 daily cases

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Jan. 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Tuesday's cases

Tuesday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a daily case count of 1,738. The total case count is 540,115. The death toll is at 13,865 with 41 deaths reported for Tuesday.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Jan. 15. It shows that 442,408 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Whitmer addresses state's economy

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan COVID Recovery Plan to grow Michigan’s economy and help end the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

The governor’s plan includes a focus on vaccine distribution, economic recovery and schools.

COVID-19 memorial in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is honoring the lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday evening the city will host a memorial and illuminate the community with candles for the victims. The color of the lights on the Blue Bride will also be changed to red.

Monday's cases

On Monday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,843 confirmed daily cases of COVID-19. There have been a total of 538,377 cases announced since mid-March.

The state also reported 20 daily deaths. The death toll now stands at 13,824.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

