Coronavirus updates, Jan. 13: Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Jan. 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS Director Robert Gordon, and Michigan’s Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Dine-in restaurant ban expected to continue for 2 more weeks, says MLBA

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association said Tuesday it expects the governor to reopen restaurants for dine-in services by February 1.

The association posted on Facebook that it talked with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and she will have an announcement at her press conference Wednesday related to bars and restaurants reopening.

Tuesday's cases

On Tuesday, MDHHS reported a daily case count of 1,994. The total case count is 525,612.

The death toll is at 13,501 with 100 deaths reported for Tuesday. The deaths announced include 50 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

