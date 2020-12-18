Coronavirus updates, Dec. 18: Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

Here are the live updates for Friday, Dec. 18.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

AP sources: Whitmer administration to let high schools open

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will lift a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools, letting them reopen in January after the holiday break following a decline in coronavirus cases.

Three people familiar with the pending announcement disclosed it to The Associated Press on Friday. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an afternoon news conference.

High schools have been virtual since Nov. 18 following a spike in COVID-19 cases statewide. The state health department’s order expires at the end of Sunday, though much of it could be extended.

The order also has prohibited indoor restaurant dining and in-person classes at colleges, closed entertainment venues, and barred organized sports.

West Michigan hospitals begin administering vaccine

Some West Michigan hospitals have started to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and even more will continue to do so Friday.

Both Metro Health and Holland Hospital will be giving healthcare workers the vaccine today.

Metro Health's initial shipment was around 970 doses, and more are expected in the coming months. The hospital said it analyzed it's staff's risk of exposure to determine who should get the first doses.

Mercy Health in Muskegon and Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids both started administering the vaccine yesterday. Mercy Health Muskegon received 1,950 doses and Mercy Health Saint Mary's received 975. The health system expects to get weekly shipments.

They are administering them on a voluntary basis to their healthcare workers that meet the CDC's criteria. Those employees are being given the opportunity to self-register and make an appointment to get the vaccine.

Thursday's cases

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,024 cases of COVID-19 and 190 deaths. The deaths announced today includes 125 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

The total case count is at 450,776 with the death toll at 11,208.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

