Coronavirus updates, Aug. 6: 722 new cases, 26 more deaths reported

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Aug. 6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health of Human Services reported 722 cases of coronavirus Thursday. The total is now 85,429.

There were 26 deaths recorded, but 17 of those came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is now 6,247.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, July 31. It shows that 60,022 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 460 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 132 on ventilators, and 243 in critical care as of Aug. 3.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Whitmer signs new order requiring masks at child-care centers and camps

A new executive order signed Thursday will require face masks in all child-care centers and camps.

The order includes various requirements based on age and place. For staff and kids ages 12 and up, face coverings are required when in classrooms, homes, cabins or similar indoor small-group settings. Staff and kids ages 2 and up are required to have masks on while riding school buses or other transportation, and staff and children ages 4 and up are required to wear a face covering in all indoor common spaces. It's strongly encouraged that children 2 and up have masks on in indoor spaces.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health of Human Services reported 657 cases of coronavirus today. The total is now 84,707.

There were two deaths recorded. The death toll is now 6,221.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.