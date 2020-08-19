Coronavirus updates, Aug. 19: Whitmer to give update Wednesday afternoon

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Aug. 19.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to give update Wednesday afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Tuesday's cases

In the state's Tuesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 477 daily cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The total is now 93,662.

There were 15 deaths recorded, but seven of those came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is 6,340.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

