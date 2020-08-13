Coronavirus updates, Aug. 13: Whitmer requests full funding for Michigan National Guard

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Aug. 13.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,121 daily cases of coronavirus; the total is now 90,392.

There were 16 deaths recorded; the statewide death toll is 6,289. The deaths announced today includes 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Whitmer requests full funding for Michigan National Guard

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he fully fund the Michigan National Guard forces during their COVID-19 response through December 31, 2020.

Last week, President Trump authorized the use of Michigan National Guard forces for COVID-19 response through December 31, 2020. While Title 32 had been funded at 100 percent federal expense, the President has imposed a 25 percent state cost share for the state of Michigan from August 21 to December 31, 2020.

Michigan hospital reinstates visitor limits after cases rise

Beaumont Health said it will reinstate visitor restrictions out of an abundance of caution following a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff, patients, and visitors.

The limits will begin Thursday at its Farmington Hills campus.

Beaumont hospitals have cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other system in Michigan. No one will be allowed in the rooms of patients with pending or positive tests except in end-of-life or other extreme circumstance.

Farmworkers file complaint over mandatory COVID-19 testing

Citing racial discrimination, a group of farmworkers in Michigan filed a complaint late Tuesday in United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan, challenging an Aug. 3 Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency order mandating COVID-19 testing.

The plaintiffs seek to overturn the MDHHS mandated testing requirement for certain farm operations. An Emergency Motion seeking a preliminary injunction while the case was argued in court was also filed Tuesday.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 517 daily cases of coronavirus; the total is now 89,271.

There were nine deaths recorded; the statewide death toll is 6,273.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.