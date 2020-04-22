Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer says short term extension of the stay at home order is expected

The governor could not provide many details, but she said she plans to make more announcements on Friday. The current stay at home order is set to expire on May 1.

"For the near future we know it is not going to be safe, especially for vulnerable populations, to be out in the open," Whitmer said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

►Watch the press conference here.

Wednesday's cases

There are 999 new cases and 113 new deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The total number of cases is now at 33,966 and the death toll is 2,813.

There was a spike in the death toll on Tuesday, after a several day decline, however, that was due in part to the addition of death certificates from the week prior. The state will review death certificates weekly. If a patient who dies is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case, this will count towards the state's death toll, which applies to 95 deaths reported Tuesday. This accounts for spikes in the death toll on April 10 and April 16.

The number of new deaths reported Wednesday is lower than the day prior, but higher when put up against Monday's death toll of 77.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 655 cases and 25 deaths, and the Federal Correctional Institute is reporting 57 cases and no deaths.

Kent County's case count rose to 757 on Wednesday, up by 131 cases since the day prior, which is the highest day-to-day increase for the county.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

RELATED: Kent County weeks away from peak of virus, health officials say as cases rise

Michigan Dept. of State to lay off over 900 workers

The department will temporarily lay off hundreds of workers beginning Sunday, April 26.

“This is an extremely challenging time for our state, our state government, and our department,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This decision was not easy, but is necessary to responsibly steward taxpayer funds at this time.”

The majority of employees being laid off are those who work in SOS branch offices, which are currently closed. All employees will be automatically enrolled in the state's unemployment system, according to a press release.

The layoffs will not impact MDOS services available to the public, the department said. A list of online services and stations is at Michigan.gov/SOS.

Founders to furlough over 150 employees

Founders Brewing Co. confirmed Wednesday that the furloughs will impact 163 retail staff members, the bulk of which work in the taproom and kitchen. Those staff members at both the Detroit and Grand Rapids breweries, most of whom are hourly, had been paid since the closure. The furloughs will begin May 3.

►Read the full story here.

Tuesday's cases

State data released April 21 shows an uptick in both cases and deaths after several days of declining numbers. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 967 new cases and 232 new deaths, however, those new deaths included 95 deaths from the previous week.

Even so, 137 new deaths is up from the 77 deaths reported Monday. The state will review death certificates weekly. If a patient who dies is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case, this will count towards the state's death toll, which applies to 95 deaths reported Tuesday. This accounts for spikes in the death toll on April 10 and April 16.

The state's total number of cases is now 32,967 and the death toll is at 2,700.

The ages of people who have died from COVID-19 in Michigan ranges from 5 to 107 years old.

►See cumulative data here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.