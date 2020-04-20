Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Monday's cases

The state reported 576 new cases and 77 new deaths on April 20, which brings the statewide total to 32,000 cases and 2,468 deaths. The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 561 cases and 19 deaths. The Federal Correctional Institute is reporting 55 cases.

The youngest person to die from COVID-19 complications in Michigan is now a 5-year-old Detroit girl. Skylar Herbert developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling while battling the virus.

60 cases confirmed at Allegan County beef production plant

Sixty employees of JBS Plainwell have tested positive for COVID-19 from March 24 to April 19, according to the county health department.

Whitmer says the state is seeing a reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The governor said there has been a 15% reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 10 days. The announcement came during a Monday afternoon press conference where Whitmer gave an update about the state's response to the virus.

5-year-old dies from coronavirus

A 5-year-old from the Detroit area has died from COVID-19.

According to WXYZ, the ABC affiliate in Detroit, Skylar Herbert developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling while battling the virus.

She died at Beaumont Royal Oak Sunday after being on a ventilator for two weeks.

Sunday's cases

In Sunday's update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 633 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 31,424. This is the third day in a row that the daily case count was below 1,000.

State officials also recorded 83 daily deaths; the death toll is now 2,391. The state's fatality rate rose to 8%, but health officials say that number will likely drop as more people with mild illness are tested for the virus.

As of Saturday, every county in Michigan's Lower Peninsula is reporting cases of COVID-19.

