COLUMBUS, Ohio — The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio is now 26, according to the Ohio Department of Health's website.

The health department says there are 264 people under investigation and 85 people who tested negative in Ohio.

The ages of those with confirmed cases range from 31 years old to 86 years old; There are 12 females and 14 males, with seven hospitalizations and zero deaths.

In a news conference on Saturday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it was expected that both the confirmed cases and those under investigation would go up.

Gov. DeWine urges all Ohio residence to be careful, as COVID-19 is twice as contagious as the flu and 20 times more deadly.

"Some people don't know that have it, and will never know they have it," DeWine said.

But the governor said we will get through this.

"It's all going to work out," DeWine said.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force provided an update, saying President Trump has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results of the test.

The test was prompted after the president was near to Brazilian president's Jair Bolsonaro's communications director, who tested positive for the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence also said all travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland has been suspended, effective midnight on Monday.

On Thursday, Gov. DeWine banned mass gatherings of 100 or more people in the state of Ohio to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This excludes shopping malls, airports, typical office environments, and schools, as those are defined as areas where 100 or more people may be "in transit."

However, all Ohio schools K-12 will be closed for three weeks as children are potential carriers of the virus. Daycare facilities will remain open.

Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo have both moved classes to online.

Officials say washing your hands and practicing good hygiene is imperative to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call the COVID-19 call line at 419-251-4000 or 419-291-5359. The line is staffed by ProMedica and Mercy nurses.

You can also go online to the Ohio Department of Health's website.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus

Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

