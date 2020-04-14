LANSING, Mich. — Coronavirus testing in the state of Michigan will be expanded to include those with mild symptoms, leaders with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.

The health department has published a COVID-19 test site finder at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus to help Michiganders locate a testing site near them.

“Expanded testing is needed to learn more about how COVID-19 is spreading in our state,” chief medical executive and chief deputy for health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. “We want to make sure people know that if they have symptoms, they should work with their medical provider to be tested.”

Michigan’s testing priority criteria now includes:

Hospitalized patients.

Symptomatic healthcare workers.

Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: Long-term care or elderly living facilities. Jails or prisons. Homeless shelters. Residential foster care facilities. Other group living setting.

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.

First responders with symptoms.

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

Individuals with mild symptoms.

The testing site finder was developed Castlight, a health navigation platform that connects the information of hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources and plan designs into an online tool.

Michigan residents can locate testing sites by putting in their address or just selecting their state, county and zip code.

Those who experience coronavirus symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact their healthcare provider, 24/7 nurse hotline or telehealth program provided by their insurance carrier or employer to discuss whether they should be evaluated for testing.

Each COVID-19 test provider will determine if testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability in their area. Michiganders should call the COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability and hours.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

