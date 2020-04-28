TOLEDO, Ohio — Both state and local leaders have touted testing as the key to reopening as we continue to fight coronavirus in Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine laid out his plans last week to dramatically increase testing capacity in the state. In line with the governor's plan of action, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has worked to create four testing sites for residents who present symptoms to find answers.

These sites are by appointment only and those seeking testing must complete a survey to determine eligibility. Once they are deemed eligible for testing, they can schedule an appointment.

Here's a look at the sites currently available and how to get started on the process:

RITE AID

HOW TO SIGN UP

Step one is to head over to the Project Baseline website by clicking here.

When you get to the site, you'll be asked to sign in with a Google account. If you don't have one, the site will allow you to create one.

Project Baseline, the administrator of the portal, requires a Google account to protect your privacy, representatives explained. By creating an account, you'll be able to take the screening test and, if eligible, you can then schedule an appointment and get access to your test results via email.

Data collected through this testing program will not be joined with your data stored in Google products without your explicit permission.

After you sign in, you'll be asked to review and sign an authorization form. Then, you'll complete a short survey that includes personal questions like your age, gender, home address, contact information, recent travel history, current health status and any known contact with others who may have been exposed to coronavirus.

If you are deemed eligible, you'll get instructions about scheduling your appointment at the Rite Aid self-swabbing station.

WHEN YOU GET THERE

Once you arrive at Rite Aid for your appointment, you'll be asked to show a form of identification.

Then, a trained healthcare professional will guide you through the swabbing process. You should NOT leave your vehicle.

Your sample will be coded and associated with the data you provided in your survey. It will then be tested by a clinical laboratory to determine if your sample is either positive or negative for COVID-19.

METROPARKS HAWKINS FARMHOUSE

The Metroparks Hawkins Farmhouse testing spot was initially ran by Kroger. However, on Thursday, April 30, Walmart is taking over the location with support from Quest Diagnostics.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 as well as all health care providers and first responders can get tested.

HOW IT WORKS

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s "MyQuest" online portal and app, which can be found HERE. The portal will screen and schedule appointments for those who meet medical eligibility for the testing site.

Once on site, those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

available to those who walk up. The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Leaders want to reiterate that no testing will be done inside Walmart stores.

If you have any questions regarding testing and appointments, call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

The Metroparks Hawkins Farmhouse is located at 5435 West Bancroft Street in Toledo.

Testing through the Neighborhood Health Association

The Neighborhood Health Association worked closely with TLCHD to pick testing sites that would be more easily accessible to underserved members of our community. Through this collaboration, two additional testing sites have been set up in Toledo.

Walk-in and drive-up testing will be available at the Nexus Healthcare Association at 1415 Jefferson Ave. and at the Navarre Park Family Health Center located inside the East Toledo Family Center at 1020 Varland Ave.

Translation services in Spanish will be available at the Varland Ave. site.

Testing will go from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Testing will be done regularly Monday through Friday until tests are no longer available.

They will be testing symptomatic residents in the following zip codes:

43602

43604

43605

43606

43607

43608

43609

43610

43611

43620

43528

This is by appointment only by calling 419-214-5700. Spanish translation will also be available to make an appointment.

To cover the cost, insurance will be billed if available. If not, the cost will be covered.

