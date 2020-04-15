BLUFFTON, Ohio — A company that doesn't specialize in medical supplies has now created equipment from scratch meant to keep health professionals safe.

Grob Systems Inc, a company headquartered in Germany, manufactures machining and assembly systems out of their Bluffton plant.

But a few weeks ago, some folks at GROB saw on the internet a few coronavirus testing booths being used in Korea, and decided that something similar can be used locally.

So on Wednesday, 11 of these aluminum and plexiglass booths were delivered to hospitals in Lima, Bluffton and Findlay.

Not only does the booth keep the doctor and patient separated during the testing process, but it is also expected to help medical professionals use less PPE as well.

"They're in a protective booth constantly covered. So, it's saving those resources for those who are in the hospital, for the medical professionals in the hospital who need them too. And it's helping conserve the resources those hospitals are using," GROB Systems Sales and Marketing Assistant Emily Brock said.

Though these booths aren't a product GROB has ever sold before, the engineers here knew that with a little extra work, they can help do their part in flattening the curve here in Ohio.

"Even though it is not in our day today, it's definitely in our wheelhouse with things that we can do. And you know, anyway that we can help, we're trying to find those and find our part in that," Brock said.

GROB Systems says they are not planning on mass producing these safety booths, but they are willing to work directly with more local hospitals to make more as needed.