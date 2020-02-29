KIRKLAND, Wash. — A possible outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, is being investigated at a Kirkland nursing facility.

Two people connected to the Life Care Center of Kirkland have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.

Presumptively positive means their tests came back positive from the Washington state health lab, but still must be confirmed by the federal labs.

One patient is a woman in her 40s who is a health care worker at Life Care. She is in satisfactory condition at Overlake Hospital and hasn't had any travel outside of the U.S., said Dr. Jeff Duchin with Public Health Seattle & King County.

The other is a woman in her 70s and a resident at Life Care. She is in serious condition at EvergreenHealth Medical Center.

There are over 50 individuals associated with Life Care Center who are showing respiratory symptoms or who have been hospitalized with pneumonia and are being tested for COVID-19, according to Duchin.

Public Health officials are investigating this as a possible outbreak of COVID-19 at Life Care Center.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are sending a team of epidemiologists to King County to support local health experts as they work to identify and test new cases related to this possible outbreak.

“While the vast majority of cases of COVID-19 are believed to be mild, the virus can be a very serious infection that can lead to death. Protecting the health of our community and supporting the care of health care workers is our top priority," said Duchin.

Several firefighters from Fire Station 21 in Kirkland who helped ill patients at Life Care Center are now under quarantine as well as a precaution.

Kirkland Public Information Officer Kellie Stickney would only say "multiple" firefighters were quarantined after "multiple" exposures to patients at Life Care Center in the last week. Stickney and the city's fire chief decided to make the call out of an abundance of caution.

Signs on the door of Fire Station 21 said no one should enter on Saturday and that the building itself was also under quarantine. Stickney said the firefighters are either staying home or in an undisclosed location.

She added that the chief has already been in contact with neighboring jurisdictions about filling the staffing hole, in the event of an emergency. It’s not clear how long the quarantine will last.

People trying to visit family members at Life Care Center on Saturday were turned away due to the outbreak.

"As a precaution, all visits to the facility from families, volunteers or vendors are not allowed,” said officials with Life Care Center.

"They just said no visitors today for the safety of the patients and the people coming in," said Leslie Lund, who was trying to visit her brother Saturday. "I know they'll do the best they can to contain it."

KING 5 has also learned 16 students from the Lake Washington Institute of Technology visited the Life Care Center of Kirkland late last week. As a precaution, officials are disinfecting the college campus this weekend.

"Our faculty have been in contact with those students, as well as college administration. Currently, the college is awaiting guidance from King County Public Health in order to provide information and guidance to our faculty and students," said Dr. Amy Morrison, president of the college.

