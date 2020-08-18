12 residents and 3 staff members have tested positive for the virus at Primrose Retirement Community, according to Hancock Public Health.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Residents and staff at a Hancock County retirement community are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.

A county public health spokesperson confirms there have been multiple cases of COVID-19 at the Primrose Retirement Community in Findlay. As of Tuesday morning, 12 residents and three staff members had tested positive for the virus.

Hancock Public Health also clarified the outbreak is not inside the nursing home, but rather the assisted living facility where residents have their own apartments and can be isolated.

County health leaders explain they learned a patient in the hospital who had tested positive for the coronavirus was a resident at Primrose. County health workers traced that patient's contact with other residents and staff and identified the other patients.