Coronavirus numbers in Ohio as of March 9, 2020:

CONFIRMED CASES IN OHIO: 3

PERSONS UNDER INVESTIGATION IN OHIO (PUI): 5

NEGATIVE PUI IN OHIO: 11

***Note: These numbers are updated at 2 p.m. daily by the Ohio Department of Health.***

Feeling a bit under the weather? How do you know if your symptoms are from coronavirus, flu or allergies? We've broken it down for you in the image below:

Below is a list of links with more coronavirus information:

