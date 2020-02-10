COVID-19: Behind the Numbers in Ohio | Spike in cases sees state heading in the wrong direction

Ohio's positive trends reverse course as cases, deaths, and hospitalizations surge.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Last week I was telling you how good Ohio's numbers were. The state's positivity rate was down to 2.6 and the census count for hospitalized patients was down significantly. Now we are heading in the opposite direction.

Cases are up. Hospitalizations are up. Positivity rate is up.

Everybody has COVID fatigue, but we need to accept the fact that winter is coming, and the virus thrives when people are indoors. Everything we know about the virus points to the fact that the numbers could continue to rise in the weeks and months ahead.

For the first time in 10 weeks, Ohio has seen an increase in the number of current hospital patients. At one point a couple of weeks ago, the state was down to about 550 patients. This week, we averaged 668.

That's a 20 percent increase.

The positive news is that the number of ICU and ventilator patients has stayed pretty low. In fact, Ohio had 97 people on ventilators on Friday. Last week, we averaged 110.

Overall, cases are up pretty sharply this week. Seven days ago, we were averaging 813 cases per day and our positivity rate was 2.6. Now, we are averaging 1,016 cases a day and the positivity rate is more than 3.

Locally, cases have really leveled off in Lucas County. We're now seeing about 20 to 25 cases per day, much lower than one to two months ago. But Wood County has seen a surge, with more than 150 active cases. The spike is largely coming from new infections at Bowling Green State University, which has seen about 250 new cases since the middle of September.

As we've discussed before, deaths are such an unreliable number. But it's worth pointing out that we averaged 18 deaths per day last week but 24 this week. On Friday, the state reported 88 deaths.