NW Ohio public school districts report cases of COVID-19

In the previous two weeks, 73 Perrysburg students and staff members were isolated.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fourteen northwest Ohio school districts responded to a records request for numbers related to COVID infections in those districts.

Of the 14, eight reported having at least one student or staff member currently infected.

Perrysburg provided numbers from the last two weeks and said that it currently has 73 students and staff insolation, meaning they either tested positive, have COVID-19 symptoms or are presumed to be infected but have not had a test.

"The staff and students are working very hard to follow the guidelines and protocols established in the district," Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler said. "We feel one of the best ways to keep our students and staff safe is to use data in a transparent way so we can continue to evaluate what is happening in our buildings and community."

The district began its dashboard several weeks ago after nine infections were tied to a sleepover.

Districts are now required to provide data to local health departments. Those departments then must submit the numbers to the state, beginning next Tuesday.

The state of Ohio is expected to begin posting the numbers by district on its coronavirus dashboard, similar to what is done with long-term care facilities.

The following districts responded to data requests about teachers and staff:

Maumee, Ottawa Hills and Put-in-Bay districts reported zero people in isolation or quarantine.

Elwood reported two people in quarantine and none in isolation. Eastwood reported zero people isolated and 14 in quarantine. And Seneca East reported zero isolated and two in quarantine.