COVID-19: Behind the numbers | Infection rates show no signs of slowing down in Ohio

As deaths and hospitalizations mount, indicators point toward even darker days.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 4,000 daily cases in Ohio is an eye-popping number. Unfortunately, the state could easily continue to break one-day records in the days ahead.

The two main indicators that predict future growth - positivity and reproduction rates - continue to trend in the wrong direction. The positivity rate, which was below 3.0 in early October has now climbed to 7.0 and the recent one-day percentage is 8.4.

This wouldn't have been as worrisome in the spring, when the state was doing fewer than 1,000 tests a day and the sickest of the sick were only being tested. Ohio is now testing 40,000 to 50,000 a day and the positivity rate continues to go up. That means that there is a lot more of the virus in the community than testing can keep up with, so the 4,000 number is likely in no way reflective of the true number.

Additionally, the reproduction rate continues to stubbornly stick around the 1.13 mark. This means that those 4,229 people who were announced Tuesday will infect another 1.13 people and then those people will infect another 1.13. The trend will create exponential growth in cases until the number is brought below 1.0.

"But no one is dying" has been a common refrain of people who have attempted to minimize the impact of the virus. But hospitalizations and deaths have always been lagging indicators behind case surge - usually about seven to 10 days for hospitalizations and 10 to 14 days for deaths.

On Oct. 9, Ohio had a new case high of 1,840. On Oct. 14, the state hit a new high for daily hospitalizations at 151. And on Oct. 14, the state had its first day of more than 2,000 cases. Again, six days later, Ohio set a new hospitalization mark with 216. The virus has created pretty consistent trends. And now deaths have increased by more than 40 percent this week - likely because of that case and hospital surge in early to mid-October.

Unfortunately, the number of people who are getting seriously ill is also quickening. The current number of hospital patients is now 1,960, a total that has grown more than 30% in just one week. Again, you will have more hospitalized from 2,000 infections than 1,000 infections. And now we are at 4,000 infections.

In the spring, there was a lot of talk of hospitals being overrun and plans were being made to build field hospitals. No one is sounding that alarm yet, but it is interesting that there were 1,100 patients in late April.

On April 29, more than 100 deaths were announced by the state.

The big difference now is that hospitals have learned much more about the virus and are reducing deaths and length of hospital stays with steroidal treatments and antiviral medications like Remdesevir.

It's not a foregone conclusion, or even an expectation, that Ohio will come anywhere the death numbers from March and April, but simple logic tells you that hospitals can't infinitely continue to handle weekly growths of 30%. There are a finite number of beds and a finite number of health care workers.