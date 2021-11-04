Nearly 6,900 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — With the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the U.S., Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer urges for a two-week suspension of in-person classes, youth sports, and indoor restaurant dining.
Nearly 6,900 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths due to the virus have been confirmed in Michigan. The 74 deaths confirmed Saturday include 57 compiled from a review of past records.
Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services reports Saturday that the newly confirmed cases have pushed the state’s total to more than 738,000 since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.
Appearing on "Face the Nation" with host Margaret Brennan on April 11th Governor Gretchen Whitmer stated the following:
"We did not have a national strategy for a long period of time, and then the Biden White House came in and we have one. And by and large, they're doing a great job. I would submit, though, that in an undertaking of this magnitude, with such consequence, it's important to recognize where there might need to be some adjustments along the way. We are seeing a surge in Michigan despite the fact that we have some of the strongest policies in place, mask mandates, capacity limits, working from home. We've asked our state for a two-week pause. So despite all of that, we are seeing a surge because of these variants. And that's precisely why we're really encouraging them to think about surging vaccines into the state of Michigan. And I'm going to continue to fight for the people of Michigan."