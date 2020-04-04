TIFFIN, Ohio — Along with the obvious health concerns, many local leaders are worried about the long-term economic impact of the current pandemic.

While many businesses are shut down, local government officials are still busy working on not only the upkeep of their communities, but also the future.

On Thursday, leaders with the city of Tiffin announced a new housing development project in their city. But Mayor Aaron Montz worries that moving forward, new economic development deals may become sparse as the local, regional and national economy could be negatively impacted by the coronavirus.

"Now we have to follow up on every project that we thought was a go, to ensure that the project is still occurring, to ensure that the project... that the development does not need any additional resources or assistance from us. But it's not easy, because a lot of those meetings take place face to face," Montz said.

Montz said the biggest hit may be locally-owned small businesses.

However, he believes people will flood these businesses once the stay-at-home order is cleared, and quickly inject some life back into the system.

"I think especially the consumer is going to have a lot of pent up need to get out. Whether it's to our bars, restaurants, stores. I think folks are just going to want to get out and about and it should get the economy back on track," Montz said.

