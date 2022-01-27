COVID-19 testing to end at UAW Local 12 Friday

The last day of COVID-19 testing at the UAW Local 12 is set for Friday, Jan. 28. Testing at the Lucas County Rec Center ended on Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Jan. 13, 2022.

COVID-19 testing at the UAW Local 12 in Lucas County is set to end on Friday due to decreased demand, according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The final day of testing at the Lucas County Rec Center was Thursday.

The health department and the Ohio National Guard have been working alongside ProMedica and Mercy Health to operate these mass COVID-19 testing sites, which first opened on Jan. 7

As of Thursday, they have tested 6,200 people.

After the closure of those sites, those in need of COVID-19 testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider or look for additional testing locations online on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website.