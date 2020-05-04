Key updates for Sunday, April 5:

Nearly 2,900 prisoners have been released from overcrowded prisons in Sri Lanka to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Chinese health authorities reported 30 new coronavirus cases Sunday, including 25 people who had arrived from overseas.

The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 was just shy of 8,500 shortly after midnight EDT Sunday, after it was at more than 7,100 less than 24 hours before, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University. More than a quarter of those are in New York.

The worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is just over 1.2 million with more than 64,700 deaths and 246,000 recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Nearly 3,000 released from Sri Lanka prisons

Sri Lanka has been under a countrywide curfew since March 20. Five people have died due to the virus and the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 166.

According to a statement from the president’s office, 2,961 prisoners have been released on bail since March 17.

Sri Lanka’s prisons are highly congested, and the president’s office said at present, there are more than 26,000 inmates while the normal capacity does not exceed 10,000.

China reports 30 new coronavirus cases

China has clamped down on international arrivals, banning most foreigners from entering and limiting foreign airlines to one flight per week. Having largely stopped the spread of the disease, the fear is that infected people coming from abroad could spark new outbreaks.

The National Health Commission said that three more people had died, bringing the country’s death toll to 3,329 as of the end of Saturday. The deaths were in Wuhan, where the pandemic began and by far the hardest-hit city in China. The number of confirmed cases stood at 81,669.

