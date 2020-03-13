Key Updates:

At least four states have announced that all schools will be closed for at least two weeks

Nearly all U.S. professional sports leagues are suspended or canceled. The NCAA's men's and women's tournaments are canceled.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she and the Trump administration are close to agreement on a coronavirus aid package.



Oregon is joining at least three other states in announcing that schools statewide will be closed for at least two weeks in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gov. Kate Brown announced late Thursday that schools will be shuttered this coming Monday through Tuesday, March 31. That includes the state's spring break.

Maryland is also closing schools for two weeks starting Monday. Ohio is closing schools for three weeks starting Monday. Michigan is also shutting down school until April 5.

Oregon has seen an increasing number of cases of the virus. The state is next door to Washington state, the U.S. epicenter of the virus. Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday that all schools in the greater Seattle area would close through April 24.

Pelosi: House close with Trump on aid agreement

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she and the Trump administration are close to agreement on a coronavirus aid package, as negotiators struggle to hammer out a deal to provide funding and resources for American workers, families and businesses reeling with health and financial problems from the crisis.

Final details are being worked out. but Pelosi expects an announcement Friday. The House could swiftly vote.

The agreement could come as Washington strains for a comprehensive response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports leagues shut down

Just about every major sport has turned out the lights, at least temporarily, in an effort to increase social distancing and curb the spread of the virus.

The NCAA has canceled all college winter and spring championship, including the lucrative men's and women's basketball championships.

The NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer, and Major League Baseball have all put their seasons on hold. Baseball opening day will be pushed back at least two weeks.

The PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and said it would not play the next three weeks.

The XFL has canceled the rest of its reboot inaugural season, but says players will get their game checks and the league plans to return in 2021.

At this point, NASCAR is the top remaining major U.S. sports league staying on schedule. It says it will race its next two events in Atlanta and Miami without fans present.

Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto told a news conference Friday that the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers are “not considering cancellation or a postponement, absolutely not at all.” The comments came after President Trump suggested postponing the Games by a year.

RELATED: NCAA cancels March Madness, Frozen Four, other championships

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson update

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time."

That's the message from actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson as they recover from the coronavirus in Australia. The couple posted an update on Instagram Thursday night.

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" Hanks wrote.

RELATED: 'There's no crying in baseball': Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson give coronavirus update