Editor's note: The video previously aired on KING 5 in 2020.

SEATTLE -- Health officials confirmed Saturday one person has died from the 2019 novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, in the state.

This is the first known death of COVID-19 in the United States.

Information about who the person is or how they contracted the virus was not immediately released. Health officials also said they have identified new people with the infection, but did not say how many.

The Washington Department of Health and Public Health Seattle & King County plan to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide more information.

On Friday night, health officials announced two new cases of coronavirus in western Washington. One is a Snohomish County school-aged child, and the other is a King County woman.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

RELATED: 2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Snohomish, King counties

RELATED: Trump to discuss coronavirus threat Saturday at White House