COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 19: No waking from a bad dream

TOLEDO, Ohio —

September 19, 2020

Ever since college, I've had a recurring dream in which I suddenly realize that I am getting ready to take a test and I have not gone to class or studied at all.

I'll wake up with my heart pounding and then a wave of relief washes over me as I realize it was just a dream.

Unfortunately, I'm now waking up each morning and realizing that we are living in a new reality.

Thursday morning, WTOL employees got orders from corporate saying that we are to avoid in-person interviews as much as possible, and we are not allowed to interview someone inside of a building. It must be outside or over a video call.

Typically, I will wear a microphone and clip a mic to the shirt or coat of the person I am interviewing. Today, my photographer, Eric Rerucha, put a microphone on a stand and I fired questions at a small business owner from about 10 feet away as we stood on the sidewalk in front of his store.

It was a surreal scene in Levis Commons in Perrysburg as store after store was closed. One store posted a sign reading that its hours have been adjusted. Next to that sign was another sign. This sign told customers that the store was temporarily closed.

Across the street, the scene at Costco was even more surreal. Customers walked around with gloves, some wearing masks, as if they were in a trance. Each one of their carts had a 30-pack of toilet paper. The mountain of toilet paper was guarded by an employee, who ensured that each customer only received one package.

For now, our new reality is a deeply impersonal one.

