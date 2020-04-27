BEREA, Ohio — Medical officials have been consistently saying it will likely be more than a year before a coronavirus vaccine is available.

But when one is finally ready for the American people, will you be getting the shot?

A new poll released by Baldwin Wallace on Sunday shows 62.7 percent of Ohioans surveyed will get the vaccine.

On the flip side, however, 10.7 percent said they won’t get vaccinated, with the other 26.6 percent saying they’re “unsure.”

The poll was conducted online between April 20-25 with 797 “self-identified registered voters.”

The poll also showed 81 percent of Ohioans feel somewhat anxious about the spread of COVID-19, while 87.2 percent have some concern that others might unknowingly spread the virus to them.

The lengthy Baldwin Wallace poll also showed 85 percent of Ohioans approved of the way Gov. Mike DeWine has handled the coronavirus crisis, but many remain uncertain about the plan to start reopening the state.

