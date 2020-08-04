GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

In the Wednesday afternoon update state officials 1,376 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 20,346. The state is also reporting 114 new deaths from the virus and 959 total deaths.

►See the full cumulative data here

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

At this point, the state has not started reporting the number of recovered cases yet. However, the state's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says the state intends to begin reporting recovered numbers as soon as later this week.

"I will say it's been less than a month... since we identified the first cases. It takes time for someone to have recovered, so we have to go back 30 days see who is doing well and not in the hospital," Khaldun said. "But, we believe we will be able to start posting that data very soon."

Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

US to buy 30,000 ventilators from General Motors

The federal government will buy 30,000 ventilators from General Motors by the end of August for $489.4 million.

GM says it will cover its costs but won’t make a profit on the devices, which will cost the Department of Health and Human Services just over $16,300 each.

►Read the full story here.

Tuesday's cases

In the 3 p.m. update, state officials reported 1,749 new cases, bringing the total to 18,970. It's been four weeks since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Michigan.

The death toll has reached 845, with the highest daily death count of 118 being reported on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports a total of 262 inmates and 107 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. There are cases at 10 of the state's 29 prisons. Here is a full breakdown of where those cases are.

An additional 166 cases were not attributed to certain counties and 118 were out of state cases.

►See the cumulative data here.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

