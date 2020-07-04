Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Michigan lawmakers to vote on extending state of emergency

The Michigan House of Representatives is holding an in-person session Tuesday to vote on extending the state of emergency by 70 days.

House Republicans are urging for the extension to last 23 days--until May 1. They say the state of emergency can be revisited in a couple of weeks. House Democrats are urging for the 70-day declaration to ensure that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state officials can adequately address coronavirus.

Monday's cases

The state reported an additional 1,503 cases and 110 deaths on Monday. The state total is now 17,221 and 727 deaths. The average age of patients dying from the virus is 71.8 years old.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) is reporting 241 inmate cases. Click here to view a breakdown of the MDOC's inmate cases.

An additional 86 MDOC employees have also tested positive for the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

