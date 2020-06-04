Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Oceana County reports its first coronavirus death

An Oceana County resident who had been hospitalized since March 26 has died from COVID-19. The man was in his 70s, according to a press release from the county. He was treated at Muskegon Mercy Hospital.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “We urge everyone to continue taking this public health crisis very seriously by following all executive orders and stay home unless absolutely necessary.”

Meijer reports Cedar Springs employee tested positive

Meijer confirmed Monday that one of its Cedar Springs team members tested positive for COVID-19. The store's other employees have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned, a Meijer representative said. The store remains open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Meijer said the affected team member and any other employee at high risk will continue to be paid.

RELATED: Meijer asks customers to limit number of shoppers in store

Two new Kent County deaths reported

The Kent County Health Dept. is reporting two additional deaths, bringing the county total to 5. The most recent deaths were two men in their 80s and 90s, who also had underlying health conditions.

Gov. Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun encourage residents to wear cloth masks in public

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asks everyone to wear a homemade mask, bandana or scarf if they must leave their homes. Dr. Khaldun asked that residents reserve surgical and N95 masks for first responders.

Whitmer said wearing masks should be viewed as an added protection not a reason to resume normal life.

"Wearing a mask does not mean you are immune and that you do not need to observe all of the other CDC guidelines," Whitmer said during a Monday press conference.

Whitmer has asked people to share their use of homemade masks with #DoingMIPart.

RELATED: Spectrum Health to start disinfecting PPE to conserve supplies

Whitmer says she plans to extend stay at home order

The current stay at home order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 13. The governor said Monday the apex is still weeks off.

"We have not hit that and until we do I think it is absolutely essential that we are continuing to be aggressive," Whitmer said during a press conference. "I would anticipate an additional order in the next week."

The governor said it will still take time to see the full impact of the stay at home order.

RELATED: Michigan's stay at home order: What am I allowed to do?

How the state is responding to current equipment shortages

The governor said on Monday that the state is running 'dangerously low' on personal protective equipment. At Beaumont Health System, Henry Ford Health System and the Detroit Medical Center supplies will be depleted within a matter of days. Whitmer said these numbers do not include private donations.

The governor said the state is doing everything it can to attain more equipment. FEMA will be sending Michigan 300 ventilators, 1.1 million surgical masks, 232,000 face shields and 2 million gloves. In addition, FEMA is shipping 1 million N95 masks to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties this week. Nearly 80% of COVID-19 cases are in those three counties as of Monday morning.

The state is also purchasing 1 million face shields from Ford over the next three weeks.

Dr. Khaldun also said the TCF center in Detroit should be up and running by the end of this week, to provide relief to area hospitals.

RELATED: Detroit convention center to be turned into field hospital with 900 beds

Watch Whitmer's COVID-19 update

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update to the state's response to COVID-19.

Watch below:

Sunday's cases

State total: 15,718; Death total: 617

State health officials reported 1,493 new cases in Sunday's 3 p.m. update. This about how many were recorded on Saturday as well.

The total number of cases has reached 15,718. The city of Detroit has over 4,400 cases, with the three-county metro Detroit region reporting about 80% of the state's total.

The death toll rose by 77, bringing the total to 617.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 238 cases.

►See the cumulative data here.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More coronavirus coverage on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.