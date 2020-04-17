GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases surpass 30,000

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 760 new cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 2,227.

There were 134 deaths reported; Michigan's death toll has reached 2,227.

Only one county in Michigan's lower peninsula is not reporting any cases yet, Benzie County.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 514 positive cases and 15 deaths. There are 44 cases within the Federal Corrections Institute.

Health officials have clarified two spikes in the death toll, on April 10 included 30 additional deaths and on April 16 included 65 additional deaths from past death certificate data. The state will review death certificates weekly. If a patient who dies is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case, this will count towards the state's death toll.

There are 3,674 patients who are hospitalized, 1,428 in critical care and 1,167 on ventilators. There have been 629 hospital discharges.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

The latest data on recoveries shows that 433 Michiganders have recovered from the virus. A recovery is counted a COVID-19 positive individual who is 30 days out from the onset of symptoms. Recovery data is updated every Saturday.

GRPD officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Grand Rapids Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the department said Friday.

The officer is in isolation, and is "doing very well," Sgt. Dan Adams with the GRPD said.

Whitmer to give update at 3 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Friday. She will be joined by the state's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Whitmer hopes to relax some of the COVID-19 limitations by May 1

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday she hopes to relax some of the coronavirus limitations set on the state by May 1.

Whitmer appeared on Good Morning America Friday morning to discuss the response to COVID-19.

"I do hope to have some relaxing come May 1, but it's two weeks away and the information and the data and our ability to test is changing so rapidly it's hard to tell precisely where we'll be in a week from now much less two," Whitmer said.

Thursday's cases

On Thursday, state officials reported the number of deaths from COVID-19 reached over 2,000. The state total reached 29,263.

433 people have recovered from the virus, according to the state. The state updates the recovery numbers every Saturday.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

