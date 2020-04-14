GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Tuesday cases

On Tuesday, Michigan's cases of COVID-19 reached 27,001 with 1,366 new cases being reported. This is more than double the number of cases that were reported on Sunday, when state officials said the number might be lagging due to reduced weekend testing.

The state reported 166 new deaths, making the death toll 1,768. This is the second highest daily death count since the pandemic started.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said they were "cautiously optimistic" about the curve seemingly starting to flatten. "Single day fluctuations in the number of confirmed cases may not be significant, as a number of external factors can affect data reporting," MDHHS said.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 429 cases and nine deaths. There are 23 cases within the Federal Corrections Institute.

A total of 3,910 people are hospitalized, 1,497 are in critical care and 1,235 are on ventilators.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

The latest data on recoveries shows that 433 Michiganders have recovered from the virus. A recovery is counted a COVID-19 positive individual who is 30 days out from the onset of symptoms. Recovery data is updated every Saturday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services clarified that the spike in the death total on Friday, April 10 included 30 additional deaths from past death certificate data. The state will review death certificates weekly. If a patient who dies is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case, this will count towards the state's death toll.

Sleeping Bear Dunes will be closed until further notice

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will be closed until further notice due to crowded conditions and guidance from public health officials.

The National Park Service (NPS) announced these additional closures to support social distancing efforts and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Eight positive COVID-19 cases at Pine Rest

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids said it had eigh positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, April 14.

According to a statement from Pine Rest, one case was a patient. That person was identified and immediately transferred to an acute care facility for treated.

Pine Rest said seven out of 1,800 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. All seven were placed under a 14-day quarantine, in accordance with both Kent County Health Department and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Monday's cases

On Monday, Michigan's cases reached 25,635 with 995 new cases. This is the second day in a row that daily cases dropped below 1,000.

There were 115 new deaths reported, to make the total number of deaths 1,602.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said they are "cautiously optimistic" as the rate of new cases appears to be slowing down. The day before there were 645 new cases, which was the first day since March 29 that cases were below 1,000. However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said they could not say yet if this represents a "true decline."

