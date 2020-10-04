GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases: Highest daily death total

In the 3 p.m. update, Michigan officials reported an increase of 1,279 coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 22,783.

State officials reported the highest daily death total to date of 205. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said earlier in the day the death toll was 206. However, the state's official death toll is now 1,281.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports that 338 inmates and 142 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. There are cases at 13 of the state's 29 prisons. Five inmates have died from the virus. See a breakdown of cases within Michigan's prison system here.

There are 84 cases that have not been attributed to specific counties, and 137 that are out of state patients.

►See cumulative data here.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reports 3,823 people are hospitalized from the virus; 1,663 people are in critical care and 1,394 are on ventilators. 700 people were discharged.

"We are seeing some very early data that suggests that growth rate for positive cases may be slowing, but there's still not enough testing happening across our state," said Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun in Thursday's press conference. She said the state will be giving more information on how they plan to expand testing capacity.

Michigan started reporting the number of recovered cases this week. So far, 56 people in the state have recovered from COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says a recovered case is anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of symptoms. The number of recovered cases will be updated every Saturday.

Whitmer: Daily deaths exceed 200

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that 206 people died from COVID-19 in one day. This is a new record for daily coronavirus deaths in Michigan.

The previous highest daily death toll was on April 7, when 118 deaths were recorded. This is a 76% increase in the daily number of deaths.

"These people were husbands, wives, grandparents, sons, and daughters," said Whitmer. "We are not out of the woods yet."

Employee test positive for COVID-19 at Lowell retirement center

An employee at Green Acres Retirement Living of Lowell tested positive for COVID-19, according to the director of operations.

The retirement center is following all the CDC, local and state health department guidelines to protect both residents and other staff members.

Michigan health insurers agree to provide coronavirus treatment at no cost

Michigan health insurers will provide coronavirus treatment at no cost to patients, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced on Friday.

Nearly all of the state's health insurance companies agreed to waive cost-sharing, including co-pays deductibles and coinsurance for coronavirus testing and treatment.

►Read more here.

Construction to turn TCF Center into field hospital complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit announced Friday that construction has been completed at the state's first Alternative Care Facility in the TCF Center.

Construction included triage area, patient support services such as showers and toilets, staff changing areas and administrative space, a command center and pharmacy. The facility have 970 bed spaces across two floors.

The Alternate Care Facility will start accepting patients April 10.

►Read more here.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, Michigan recorded 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, making the total 21,504.

The state reported 117 new deaths, making the state's death toll 1,076.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports that 305 inmates have COVID-19, and 137 staff members have also tested positive. There are cases in 11 of the state's 29 prisons. See a full breakdown of coronavirus cases within MDOC here.

Michigan also reports that there are 3,826 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, and 1,628 are in critical care.

►See cumulative data here.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

MORE COVID-19 NEWS:

RELATED VIDEOS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.