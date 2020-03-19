OHIO, USA — Where are the most coronavirus cases in Ohio? Explore our interactive map below. NOTE: This map will be updated daily after new data is released by the Ohio Department of Health at 2 p.m. Scroll down to see the map.

Mobile users: Tap each county to see the number of cases.

Tap each county to see the number of cases. Desktop users: Hover your cursor over each county to see the number of cases.

