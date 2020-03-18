COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 18, Looking for normalcy

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Wednesday morning, I recorded a video call with my colleague and friend Melissa Andrews. We wanted to let people know about this blog, but we wanted to answer questions that some of our viewers had too.

And then, everything changed.

It has been one thing that has been very frustrating as a journalist: the news is changing almost by the minute.

One viewer wondered about the Jeep plant. Gov. Mike DeWine's orders about limiting groups of people did not pertain to factories. Auto workers were continuing to report to work.

But then Wednesday morning, a worker at the Fiat Chrysler assembly plant in Sterling Heights, Mich., was diagnosed with the coronavirus and production was shut down. Literally within Mel and I talking about auto workers, Chrysler shut down its Toledo plant. All of the Big Three automakers shut down production.

On Saturday, there were 13 reported cases in Ohio and 33 in Michigan. Today, there were 88 in Ohio and more than 100 in Michigan. It's overwhelming how quickly conditions are changing.

However, Mel and I agreed on our call that we are trying to look at the positives. She is relishing the fact that she can now be at a stay-at-home and a working mom. My family bought a puzzle on Tuesday night. For years, technology and smart phones pushed families apart.

Maybe now, we have a chance to reconnect with those that we love.

HIGHLIGHTS OF MARCH 18, 2020

The World Health Organization says confirmed global infections have now surpassed 200,000.

NBA superstar Kevin Durant and three of his New Jersey Nets are diagnosed with the virus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces that employers should now take the temperature of those employees who come to work.

The city of Toledo says no evictions will be allowed until at least May 1.

OUR STORIES