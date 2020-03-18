COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 18, Looking for normalcy

I bought 12 rolls of toilet paper today. Life is good. I was a bit worried about this toilet paper thing. It is funny what becomes important in such a short period. How far have we fallen where we are scrounging for toilet paper?
I got home from work (not working from home yet) and had just enough time to make dinner, start a load of laundry, and clean the litter box. After dinner, it was off to the airport to pick up my wife and daughter. I have never been this worried about anything before. I just want them to be home.
The drive up to Detroit Metro was uneventful. What I saw on the road was mesmerizing. There were 18-wheelers as far as the eye could see! They were equally distributed between the northbound and southbound directions. I have been traveling home to Michigan from all points in the Midwest for the past 35 years and I have never seen so many truckers on the road that I witnessed tonight.
This does make me wonder how long the supply chain can run at full throttle like this before man and machine begin to falter. This COVID-19 thing is teaching us a very hard lesson. That is, we are beginning to learn what is important to keep things running. It is not sports, it is not Hollywood. It is the hard-working people who grow, produce, and deliver the goods so that we can purchase and live our lives.
- Joe Peltier