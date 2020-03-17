COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 17: Uncertainty reigns

TOLEDO, Ohio — The text messages started early in the morning.

"Did you hear?" "Do you know?"

Unfortunately, I hear way too much and probably know too much about COVID-19. As a journalist, my life is consumed with it. This is important, because we need to keep the community informed. But it is difficult mentally to escape.

On Monday night, my boss sent out an email with steps to practice. I think they are steps that we should all practice.

Call a timeout. Many facets of life are now COVID-19 focused, but we need to find a comedy to watch, a walk to take, a friend to talk to about non-virus topics.

Don't let the last thing you read or watch at night be about the virus, and don't let it be the first thing that you think about in the morning.

Get regular sleep, exercise, and be careful about eating or drinking too much.

Keep pictures around that remind you of normal, happy times. Those normal times will return.

Be good to yourself and to others.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR MARCH 17

Ohio's primary election, which was supposed to take place today, was thrown into uncertainty by attempts to control the virus. A judge says that the state cannot move the election, but Dr. Amy Acton, the state's health director, orders polls closed. Gov. Mike DeWine says it is his duty to allow a significant time for people to vote by absentee ballot.

Dr. Acton says, "Sometimes the truth can be scary." She then introduces U.K. modeling that shows the virus will not peak in the United States until June and could kill more than 1 million people.

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave an Australian hospital after being quarantined with the virus. Wilson releases a 32-song playlist for people facing quarantine.

Just a reminder: Send me your stories, photos, and videos that I can feature in this daily blog to blog@wtol.com. Include your name, hometown, and contact information. I may reach out to include you in a later documentary.

Let us know what your day was like, what was good, what was bad, what brought you joy, what has you worried. Give us 250 words or a video 60-90 seconds long and we'll share your stories as you help us document this unprecedented pandemic. Share your daily blog to blog@wtol.com

WTOL

OUR STORIES