COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 17: Uncertainty reigns

I didn’t sleep well last night.
The anxiety over the illness side of this sucks and being a business major and small business marketer, as well as the executive director of a local nonprofit, I have huge concerns for the economic impact of all of this. Personal Income streams are down. Business profits are crushed. Our country, not to mention the world, will feel this for years to come.
I looked out my back window this morning, however, and saw a bald eagle.
Maybe it’s Mother Nature letting me know my Natures Nursery critters are going to be just fine. Maybe it’s God remind me that we live in a strong capable country. Or maybe it’s just a bird that was hungry and found a dead fish.
Whatever the reason, it drew me away from the crazy for a few moments and reminded me that life is beautiful!
- Allison Schroeder