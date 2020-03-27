TOLEDO, Ohio — Many of you are asking whether your job is considered essential and beyond that, where to go if you're seeing possible health violations at work.

"We have 113 health departments. They're very busy, but they are the enforcement, people can make complaints, they can go out and determine whether or not they're following the orders and following the rules," Governor Mike DeWine said.

Call your local health department first, that's how Governor DeWine says you should handle concerns about workplaces being open or not being safely equipped for the coronavirus.

"I did this with the movie theater I think it was a week ago or so. These days are climbing together. I called the movie theater and said 'no, no, we're closed' so again, we do follow up on those things," Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said.

In Toledo, the health department is also partnering with the police department but says don't call 911, the health department will reach out if it's necessary.

"We've gotten stuff and then we transfer it over to police, but again, I don't get all those calls but I hear them anecdotally and we're not seeing a lot of that," Zgodzinski said.

Zgodzinski said there haven't been any major issues brought to his attention in northwest Ohio, something Lt. Gov. Jon Husted echoes state-wide.

"I believe most employers are complying with this and I believe most of their employees are to be congratulated on the way they're implementing it," Lt. Gov. Husted said.

WTOL 11 has made multiple calls to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to see what it's doing. We are still waiting for an answer.

