TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department released data on coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities Wednesday afternoon, per the Ohio Department of Health new guidelines.
There are at least 107 COVID0-19 confirmed cases among 30 Lucas County nursing homes, according to the health department. The case could be a staffer or a resident.
Below is a list of facilities that currently have at least one positive case:
Anne Grady;
Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings;
Concord Care Center;
Custom Home Group Home;
Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Sylvania;
Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center;
Friendship New Vision;
Garden of St. Francis;
Goerlic Center;
Heatherdowns Rehab and Residential;
Kingston of Sylvania;
Lakes of Monclova;
Landings of Oregon;
Luther Home of Mercy;
Luthern Village of Wolf Creek;
National Church Residency;
Northwest Ohio Development Center;
Orchard Villa;
Precious Places Group Home;
Pristine Senior Living;
Ridgewood Manor;
Senas Quality Adult Care;
Spring Meadows;
Sunset Village;
Sunshine Communities;
The Laurels of Toledo;
Waterville HealthCare;
Wiley Group Home;
Ziegler Homes;
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
