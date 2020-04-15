TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department released data on coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities Wednesday afternoon, per the Ohio Department of Health new guidelines.

There are at least 107 COVID0-19 confirmed cases among 30 Lucas County nursing homes, according to the health department. The case could be a staffer or a resident.

Below is a list of facilities that currently have at least one positive case:

Anne Grady;

Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings;

Concord Care Center;

Custom Home Group Home;

Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Sylvania;

Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center;

Friendship New Vision;

Garden of St. Francis;

Goerlic Center;

Heatherdowns Rehab and Residential;

Kingston of Sylvania;

Lakes of Monclova;

Landings of Oregon;

Luther Home of Mercy;

Luthern Village of Wolf Creek;

National Church Residency;

Northwest Ohio Development Center;

Orchard Villa;

Precious Places Group Home;

Pristine Senior Living;

Ridgewood Manor;

Senas Quality Adult Care;

Spring Meadows;

Sunset Village;

Sunshine Communities;

The Laurels of Toledo;

Waterville HealthCare;

Wiley Group Home;

Ziegler Homes;

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

