FREMONT, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic has created a demand in telehealth appointments. But, it has forced smaller health systems to adapt quickly.

Community Health Services, based in Fremont, sees about 44,000 patients a year.

It wanted to eventually implement a telehealth service, but had nothing in place before the state's "stay at home" order was implemented.

However in a matter of three days, the health system was able to install a brand new telehealth service for all of its patients.

"(We are) converting all of the patients from walking in visits, to talking to their provider on the telephone within all of our facilities. And that means getting the nursing staff trained, getting the front desk trained and all of the other providers," CHS CEO Joe Liszak said.

Telehealth is available for its dental patients as well.

While Community Health Services is serving emergency patients for needed care, it can use the telehealth system to evaluate what the patient should do first, instead of heading to an emergency room.

"Because a lot of times dental patients go to the emergency room for dental emergencies and there's very little that can be done to treat the dental problem. They're usually given an antibiotic and a pain medication. So if we can avoid that, it keeps them out of the emergency room with other patients who are sick. And it also increases their risk to exposing themselves to another illness while they're there," Dental Director of CHS Jennifer Becker said.

If you are currently a Community Health Services patient, you can schedule a telehealth appointment by calling 419-334-3869.

