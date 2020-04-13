FINDLAY, Ohio — A new community drive began last week in Findlay to collect handmade masks.

The drive is part of a coalition of local groups, spearheaded by the University of Findlay's Center for Civic Engagement.

The collected masks will be handed out to local non-profits and residential services.

"As Governor DeWine has said, even a cloth mask is helping. So, we've had wonderful response, people in the community are making all kinds of masks and donating them. We've already had probably 350 donated as of this weekend," Center for Civic Engagement executive director Leigh Zydonik said.

If you don't have the means to make masks, you can also donate thermometers, gloves and bed sheets.

There are three drop-off locations:

WTOL 11

As always, monetary donations are welcome as well.

"With that, if you send a check to the United Way you can put in the memo 'masks' or 'donation supplies,' that kind of thing, then we'll make sure that it's used to purchase those items that are most needed," United Way of Hancock County community impact director Heather Heilman said.

The community mask and supply drive will run until April 30.

