New Cleveland COVID-19 testing site stops accepting additional patients Tuesday due to high demand

The on-site drive-thru testing will open again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Registration is required.

CLEVELAND — Due to high demand, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals have announced that the new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Cleveland has stopped accepting new patients on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 testing site, located in the garage of the W.O. Walker Building, is being staffed by members of the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health. It is being supported by both Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.

"Due to high demand at the Community COVID-19 testing site at W.O. Walker Building, staffed by the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio National Guard, anyone not in line currently will be turned away. The on-site drive-thru testing, located in the garage of the W. O. Walker Building in University Circle, 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, will open again at 9 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday). Registration is required. The testing is for individuals aged 2 and older," Cleveland Clinic wrote in a statement.

Rapid self-testing kits may be available at many retail pharmacies in your community. You may also be able to schedule a testing appointment online with health systems and clinics.

"Please do not go to the emergency department for a COVID-19 test," the Clinic adds.

The PCR testing at the site will be free of cost and is open to everyone. Masks are required at all times other than when testing is underway. Individuals are expected to receive their results in 2-3 days.

On Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 25, the testing site will be closed. Additional hours and locations may be announced in the near future.

Click here to register. Registrants must select “Ohio” and search for the Walker Center location. While registering, you can choose if you are a Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, or a member of another health system

Due to a recent spike in cases across Northeastern Ohio, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 21, Greater Cleveland’s hospital systems are limiting COVID-19 testing in emergency departments to only patients who will be admitted to the hospital.

The Ohio Department of Health, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals encourage those who need testing to attend the Walker Center Cleveland Community COVID-19 Testing Site. With the expansion of this testing site, the healthcare workers will focus on urgent medical emergencies at the hospital.

In addition to the new testing site, the Ohio Department of Health offers free rapid at-home antigen testing kits at many locations across Ohio, including local health departments, public libraries and community health centers.

Many pharmacies and retailers throughout the state are also selling self-testing kits. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, symptomatic patients who receive a positive test result on a home antigen test do not need a PCR test to confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis. Individuals that receive positive COVID-19 results from an at-home test should immediately isolate and work with public health officials on contact tracing.

Cleveland’s medical providers emphasize that people in medical distress are still encouraged to utilize the emergency departments or call 911.