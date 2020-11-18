28-day stay-at-home advisory issued for Franklin County due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Health officials are advising people in Columbus and Franklin County to stay at home for 28 days starting Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

Columbus Public Health (CPH) Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts issued the advisory along with Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) "due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city and county."

People are asked to only leave home if they have to go to work, school or for essential needs such as going to the pharmacy, receiving medical care, picking up food or getting groceries.

The advisory will remain in place for two consecutive incubation periods of the coronavirus, or 28 days, or until CPH and FCPH determine a chance in the advisory is needed.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he fully supports the advisory, "We are committed to giving our communities the opportunity to change the trajectory we are on."

"The Stay at Home Advisory supplements all current orders of Governor R. Michael DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, Franklin County, the City of Columbus, and the municipalities of Franklin County," CPH said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that starts Thursday and lasts for 21 days.

DeWine said the curfew comes with exceptions but deferred to the health order concerning the curfew, which will be signed later this week.