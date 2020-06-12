Columbus club cited for violating state health orders after hundreds attend concert

The Ohio Investigative Unit said about 500 people attended a concert Saturday night at Aftermath.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus club has been cited for "egregious violations of health orders" after several hundred people attend a concert Saturday, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Aftermath, located on Channingway Center Drive on the far east side of the city, hosted a concert featuring Trey Songz.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which oversees the OIU, said in a release that agents arrived around 9:30 p.m. and saw about 500 people inside the club.

Agents said they saw no attempts to maintain social distancing as the club's dance floor, stage area, bar and multiple tables were crowded with people.

People were also sharing drinks and most were not wearing face coverings, agents said.

Earlier this year, a health order was put into effect limiting mass gatherings in Ohio.