'Please be respectful of our caregivers,' the hospital is asking visitors. 'Do not raise your voice or use profanity. We are all on the same team.'

The Cleveland Clinic has announced a change for its visitors upon their arrival at the hospital starting this week.

Each visitor will be given a copy of the Cleveland Clinic's “visitor partnership pledge” that provides guidance and various safety precautions amid the recent surge in COVID cases.

“By entering the hospital, visitors agree to these items, which will help us maintain safe, high-quality care for our patients,” hospital officials tell 3News. “Unfortunately, those who do not adhere, may lose visitation privileges.”

Here are some of the highlights from the Cleveland Clinic's "visitor partnership pledge":

Please do not visit if you are sick or someone in your home is sick.

You must wear a mask covering your mouth and nose and wash your hands frequently for everyone’s health and safety.

Throughout your visit to our hospital, please try to stay in the room with your loved one to prevent spread of infection.

Please be respectful of our caregivers. Do not raise your voice or use profanity. We are all on the same team.

You can read the entire document below: