CLEVELAND — At the end of March, the Cleveland Clinic launched an initiative called the COVID-19 Community Response Campaign. This, after community members kept asking what they could do to help those on the front line.

Since the campaign took off, more than 90 companies committed to the cause. They're donating everything from food to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) -- a crucial need for those in the medical field facing COVID-19 every day.

Now, heroes inside the Cleveland Clinic walls have 1.2 million gloves, 118,000 face masks, 46,000 N95 masks and over $4 million in donations, thanks to companies and organizations stepping up to help.

Local companies are leading the charge, too. Cleveland Whiskey has made making hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer for Clinic workers.

And, earlier this week, Aldi donated nearly 3,000 snack items and drinks. Organizers say they are overwhelmed by the generosity.

"We had organizations like Sherwin Williams, Whiting Turner, Avery Dennison, many companies just donating supplies. And then the community members started to come and donate supplies, gloves, masks, whatever they could to help us, which was really nice," Lara Kalafatis, chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Philanthropy Institute, said.

Below, a breakdown of other donations from large companies.

Avery Dennison – 100,000 disposable plastic face shields

Sherwin Williams – 50,000 gloves and 10,000 N 95 masks

Procter & Gamble –15,000 face shield assemblies and 15,000 replacement shields

PPG – 5,000 assorted masks

Swagelok – 5,000 N95 masks

The response to the campaign has been overwhelming, according to Kalafatis.

"It's amazing. I have to say, you know, I just feel so fortunate to be part of a great team. And, I think our caregivers are the real heroes here and the community has just rallied behind them. They feel it too."

The push for these crucial items won't stop until the need for them is over.

Bridging them together, is the urge to help. The contributors vary from individuals with foundations and local trade unions, to Fortune 500 companies.

