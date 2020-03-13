CLEVELAND — The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow right here in Ohio.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic confirmed to 3News Friday morning that they “have a handful of confirmed cases throughout our system.”

The spokesperson did not elaborate on how many cases they have confirmed.

“As we continue to test, we will likely see these numbers increase,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail. “Patients are isolated at home and all precautions are being followed for those who are inpatient.”

Currently, the Ohio Department of Health has five confirmed cases listed throughout Ohio as follows:

3 in Cuyahoga County (reported March 9)

1 in Stark County (reported March 11)

1 in Trumbull County (reported March 12)

Those numbers are updated at 2 p.m. daily by the ODH.

"This is going to surge," said Dr. Stephen Sroka of Case Western Reserve University told 3News on Friday morning. "We just started testing. These numbers are going to go crazy. We’ve got to spread that surge out. This is called mitigation and containment. This is why the Governor is shutting down the schools, so the disease can’t spread."

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Clinic notified its employees of "additional precautions" amid the coronavirus, including a change to the company's absence policy.

If you're starting to feel a bit under the weather, these are the symptoms you should be watching for:

