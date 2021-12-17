'That was a really huge jump': Cleveland area hospitals reporting more omicron cases on a daily basis

The Cleveland Clinic says of its positive cases, 50% are omicron. University Hospitals reported 10-20% of its cases were omicron, as well.

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio hospitals are now reporting many COVID-19 patients are testing positive for the omicron variant, which doctors say was just detected in Cleveland on Monday. Now, the fast-changing pandemic is changing again at an alarming rate.

Local doctors are calling Friday's case numbers the worst they've ever seen since the battle against the coronavirus began.

"We are incredibly busy," Dr. Claudia Hoyen, pediatric infectious disease specialist at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, said. "We're really in a much more dire situation than we've really been in the entire pandemic, I think."

"The most number of cases in the state of Ohio throughout the pandemic," Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the Cleveland Clinic, added.

"This is the first time in the pandemic where I believe our governor has had to call out the National Guard," Hoyen said.

The newest omicron variant is changing the dynamic of the pandemic in the area, too. The variant was detected in Ohio Saturday then detected in Cleveland on Monday.

When 3News spoke with doctors Wednesday, they said the delta variant made up the majority of positive cases in local hospitals. On Friday, Cleveland Clinic reported its positive cases are 50% omicron, while University Hospitals says 10-20% of its cases were.

"Even just several day ago, it seems like omicron being the vast majority of cases was a little way away," Khabbaza said.

"Between the holidays, it will probably be the dominant strain," Hoyen lamented.

That projection is made because of the contagion of the new variant.

"We know that omicron is about two or three times more contagious than delta," Khabbaza explained.

But omicron hasn’t been around long enough for doctors to know how bad side effects are.

"It's too early to know if it makes you sicker or not," Khabbaza stated.

However, doctors say that doesn't matter, because hospitals are running out of room already.

"Our hospital systems are already on the brink," Hoyen said. "We don't have extra capacity for lots and lots of people to get sick."

Both Hoyen and Khabbaza say two weeks is the time frame for knowing much more about omicron, especially now that it's so overwhelmingly here in Cleveland.