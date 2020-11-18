City Mission of Findlay under quarantine until Nov. 27

Late last week, eight City Mission residents tested positive for coronavirus.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The only homeless shelter in Hancock County is shut down to new residents, as all current residents are under quarantine due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Last Thursday, eight residents of the City Mission in Findlay tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief Development Officer Joy Barger says before these results, the mission hadn't had a single confirmed case in their building.

Now, all 70 residents are being required to quarantine within the shelter for 14 days, until Nov. 27.

But, Joy says the way they have restricted access within the building, kitchen volunteers are still able to come in as they have no direct contact with the residents.

"So our meals to our guests living in the building can continue and our meals to the community continue, which is really significant because that area has just continued to increase this year," said Barger

Residents are free to leave if they chose, but will not be allowed to return to the mission until the quarantine is lifted.

And the Hancock County Health Department will be able to transfer any residents who become ill.

Joy says this year has been exceptionally tough for the mission, but everyone involved seems to understand what is at stake with this quarantine.

"Everybody knows we're in a pandemic, everybody understands COVID and the restrictions with it. So, we had some push back, as would be expected, but people are doing their best to work with us," said Barger