MAUMEE, Ohio — Churches across the country have had to change the way they held Easter services on Sunday due to the coronavirus Pandemic. Some churches held services online, others had drive-in style services.

The Church on Strayer normally holds a big egg drop from a helicopter. This year, the need for social distancing meant that wasn't an option. They also took their worship service outdoors.

“This is my first ever drive-in church service. Its been exciting. I’m just amazed at the turnout. Tremendous numbers of families in their cars. We prepared for the children with bible lessons for them,” said Pastor Tony Scott.

The parking lot filled with church members who listened through their radios. When they liked a song or a scripture; they honked their horns.

This year’s message during the sermon was very fitting.

“The message is Easter hope. Hope is such an incredible thing. Hope affects us physically, mentally, and spiritually. It's giving us an uplift. It’s confident assurance that good is going to happen,” said Pastor Scott.

Pastor Scott wants people to come together and be strong in their faith. Trusting in that message to get us through.

“I don’t think there could be a more perfect message. I don’t think we can have a more perfect celebration when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 virus.”

