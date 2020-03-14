OHIO, USA — In light of the coronavirus concerns happening around the nation and the world, churches across the area are canceling services on Saturday and Sunday.

If you are unsure of whether your church is canceling services, please contact your church. The below list represents the churches who have contacted WTOL in order to be placed on the list.

On Thursday, the Catholic Bishops of Ohio issued a statement saying Ohio’s Catholics are not required to attend Sunday mass for the next three weekends.

That does not mean Catholic churches are canceling mass, only that Catholic believers are not obligated in the eyes of the church to attend.

Churches are exempt from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order banning gatherings of over 100 people.

List of Churches who have canceled services due to coronavirus concerns:

Braden United Methodist, Toledo - Church services canceled on Sunday

Dundee United Methodist Church, Dundee, MI - Church services canceled on Sunday

Indiana Ave. Missionary Baptist Church, Toledo - All services canceled Sunday

Lewis Avenue Baptist Church in Temperance – Closed on Sunday. Services will be online at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stony Ridge – Church services canceled through Sunday March 29

St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Monroe St., Toledo - No service next two weeks

Salem Grace United Lutheran Church, Luckey - Services canceled until Palm Sunday

RELATED: Toledo Diocese reminds clergy, lay people of health policy amid coronavirus concerns, flu season

RELATED: LIST | Northwest Ohio institutions that have been closed or limited due to coronavirus threat

RELATED: Coronavirus Update | 26 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus